Critical Survey: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) versus Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of NuScale Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Risk and Volatility

NuScale Power has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 1 3 0 2.75 Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NuScale Power and Burnham, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NuScale Power presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.40%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Burnham.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Burnham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power N/A -35.39% -6.57% Burnham 0.96% 2.38% 1.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuScale Power and Burnham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A Burnham $218.51 million 0.20 $1.02 million $0.50 26.00

NuScale Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burnham.

Summary

NuScale Power beats Burnham on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Burnham

(Get Rating)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.