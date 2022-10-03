Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on CROMF shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.