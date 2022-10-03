Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.64. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.80 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 285.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,780.08%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

