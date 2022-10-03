Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Crown has a market cap of $394,544.53 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,190.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00599417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00250335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,657,143 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

