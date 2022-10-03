CroxSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26,508.43 (CROX)

CroxSwap (CROX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One CroxSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CroxSwap has a market cap of $26,508.43 and approximately $30,835.00 worth of CroxSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CroxSwap has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
CroxSwap Profile
CroxSwap’s official Twitter account is @croxswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CroxSwap is https://reddit.com/r/croxswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling CroxSwap
