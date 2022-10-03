Crust Shadow (CSM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17,884.00

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $622,369.66 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.06 or 0.99913273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00053306 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00080536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.