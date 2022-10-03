Cryptex Finance (CTX) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00017869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.92 or 0.99951895 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079056 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

