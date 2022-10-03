CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,614,079 shares of company stock worth $46,671,964 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Stock Performance
CTIC opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.87. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.