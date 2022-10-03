CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,614,079 shares of company stock worth $46,671,964 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289,045 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 298,421 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares during the last quarter.

CTIC opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.87. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

