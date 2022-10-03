Cubiex Power Price Reaches $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $5,564.18 and $11.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Cubiex Power Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,000 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
