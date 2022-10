CumRocket Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $36,649.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CumRocket has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket (CUMMIES) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,254,771,422 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket. The official website for CumRocket is cumrocket.io.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped inĀ $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CumRocket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CumRocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

