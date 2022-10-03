Curate Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Curate has a market cap of $412,619.15 and $130,396.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curate has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00147417 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.58 or 0.01791193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,350,000 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales.In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

