Curio 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85.00 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Curio has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $23,577.73 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Curio Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
