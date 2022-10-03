Curve DAO Token Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004576 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $84.63 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,830,453,991 coins and its circulating supply is 636,054,134 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

