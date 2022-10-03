CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.57.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

