Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Head to Head Survey

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Tripadvisor -2.53% -3.27% -1.07%

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 1.04 -$257.90 million ($1.22) -3.34 Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.42 -$148.00 million ($0.23) -96.00

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyxtera Technologies and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tripadvisor 2 4 2 0 2.00

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $29.44, suggesting a potential upside of 33.35%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Cyxtera Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

