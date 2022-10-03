D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

