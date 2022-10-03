DAO1 (DAO1) Price Tops $0.0377 on Exchanges

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DAO1 has a total market capitalization of $29,418.85 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO1 has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.
DAO1 Coin Profile
The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DAO1
Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.