DAO1 (DAO1) Price Tops $0.0377 on Exchanges

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DAO1 has a total market capitalization of $29,418.85 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO1 has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO1 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

DAO1 Coin Profile

The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.