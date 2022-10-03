DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0147

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $131,707.16 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00676365 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007808 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,518 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

