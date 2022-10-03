dAppstore Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $351,749.00 (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, dAppstore has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dAppstore has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dAppstore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010743 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dAppstore Coin Profile

dAppstore launched on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

