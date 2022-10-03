DAPS Coin (DAPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.00

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $824,711.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 134.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,319,462,900 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It allows users to access a set of financial tools designed to help them manage their digital assets. At DAPS, it will be possible to either perform cryptocurrencies transactions between users through the platform payment system or/and store and monitor digital assets in the DAPS digital wallet (to be released with DAPS main net launch), with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux.The DAPS Coin (DAPS) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by the DAPS Project. Its mainnet is expected to be launched in 2019, allowing the DAPS token to become a privacy coin designed to be untraceable and the only tracking will be the total supply and block height via the Proof-Of-Audit block. The DAPS coins will serve the users as a medium to exchange value on the platform and will be supported by the DAPS wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.