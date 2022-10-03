DataHighway Reaches One Day Volume of $126,552.00 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $160.88 million and approximately $126,552.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00025805 BTC on exchanges.
DataHighway Profile
DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,860,978 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DataHighway
