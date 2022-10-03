DAV Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $705,101.63 and approximately $28.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Varius (VARIUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ERBCoin (ERB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00646703 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.