David Destefano Sells 28,900 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $402,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $13.67 on Monday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.26, a P/E/G ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 52.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

