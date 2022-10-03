DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0058

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $174.30 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

