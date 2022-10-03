DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $38.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 7th, 2018. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,737,089 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.