DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $1,279.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE was first traded on July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,395,294 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEPSPACE is deepspace.game. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.