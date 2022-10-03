DeFi Bids (BID) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158.00

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 87.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $138,181.43 and approximately $158.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,643.54 or 0.99998923 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004730 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00054055 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00064898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079105 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,203 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,266 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com.

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.