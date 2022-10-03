Defi For You Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (DFY)

Defi For You (DFY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Defi For You has a total market cap of $975,410.92 and approximately $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi For You coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defi For You Coin Profile

Defi For You launched on December 18th, 2020. Defi For You’s total supply is 861,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 406,416,468 coins. Defi For You’s official website is defi.com.vn. Defi For You’s official Twitter account is @DeFiForYou and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defi For You Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi For You is a peer-to-peer NFT trading and crypto lending platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to use NFTs as collateral for a P2P loan.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi For You directly using U.S. dollars.

