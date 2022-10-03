DeFi Pulse Index Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.42 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $47.42 million and approximately $644,813.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for approximately $82.90 or 0.00423640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.98 or 1.00023667 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079186 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins and its circulating supply is 571,994 coins. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

