DefiCliq Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (CLIQ)

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One DefiCliq coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DefiCliq has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $34,526.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DefiCliq alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DefiCliq Profile

DefiCliq’s genesis date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DefiCliq is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DefiCliq

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq is a company that provides both collateralized and uncollateralized loans in both p2p and traditional ways, with more features like DAO (off-chain governance), staking, interoperability in one place as a Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DefiCliq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DefiCliq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.