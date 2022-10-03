DeFIRE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $242,148.12 (CWAP)

DeFIRE (CWAP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DeFIRE has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFIRE coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFIRE has a total market cap of $242,148.12 and $29,444.00 worth of DeFIRE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeFIRE

DeFIRE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,934,971 coins. The Reddit community for DeFIRE is https://reddit.com/r/deFIRE_fi. DeFIRE’s official Twitter account is @DeFIRE_Fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFIRE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFIRE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFIRE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFIRE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

