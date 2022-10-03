DekBox Tops One Day Volume of $20,040.00 (DEK)

DekBox (DEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DekBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DekBox has a market capitalization of $133,182.00 and approximately $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DekBox has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004614 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.29 or 0.01608581 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030108 BTC.

DekBox Profile

DEK is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @Dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DekBox is www.dekbox.finance.

Buying and Selling DekBox

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (decentralized lending box) is a DeFi ecological platform for lending + SWAP + aggregated income created by developers in the global DeFi community.DekBox’s synthetic asset business aims to provide users with liquidity benefits and multi-dimensional appreciation of mortgage POS assets through multi-chain asset synthesizing mortgage agreements.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DekBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DekBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

