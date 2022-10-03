Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Cap of $553,600.00

Delphy (DPY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $553,600.00 and approximately $26,865.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is a distributed, social mobile prediction market platform built on Ethereum.The platform provides users with various types of prediction markets, allowing participants to make full use of their wisdom and knowledge to effectively predict the future.Furthermore, participants can initiate and customize different kinds of markets according to their own preferences. Those who made the accurate predictions will get rewarded.DPY, the Delphy token, is the utility token to be used on the platform.”

