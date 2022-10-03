DeRace Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. DeRace has a market capitalization of $28.92 million and approximately $126,531.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeRace

DeRace launched on August 2nd, 2021. DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeRace’s official website is www.derace.io.

Buying and Selling DeRace

According to CryptoCompare, “DeRace is a decentralized blockchain-based racehorse platform that joins millions of racehorse enthusiasts in a community where users can buy and breed NFT horses, bet on real-time horse races, and host races on their own hippodromes for actual profit.The DeRace Coin (DERC) is an ERC20-compliant cryptographic token that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain just like Ether. It is both a DeRace platform currency and an independent store of value for players and investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

