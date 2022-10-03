Deri Protocol (DERI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.07 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $92,882.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,897,680 coins. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

