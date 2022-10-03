DEUS Finance Price Tops $38.91 (DEUS)

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One DEUS Finance coin can currently be bought for $38.91 or 0.00199099 BTC on exchanges. DEUS Finance has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEUS Finance Profile

DEUS Finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,757 coins. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEUS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEUS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEUS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

