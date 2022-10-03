Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target to €125.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,064.86.
Shares of KRYAY opened at $89.30 on Friday. Kerry Group has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
