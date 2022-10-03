Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €202.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.01.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

