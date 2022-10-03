Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €52.50 ($53.57) to €50.90 ($51.94) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.77.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $66.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

