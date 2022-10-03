DeXe (DEXE) Price Reaches $3.02 on Top Exchanges

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00015424 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and $2.23 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,556,567 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

DeXe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions:Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

