Dexfin Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (DXF)

Dexfin (DXF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Dexfin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dexfin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexfin has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $53,714.00 worth of Dexfin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dexfin

Dexfin’s launch date was December 8th, 2019. Dexfin’s total supply is 1,168,000,000 coins. Dexfin’s official Twitter account is @dexfinexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dexfin is blog.dexfin.com. Dexfin’s official website is dexfin.com/en.

Dexfin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXFIN is a platform for users' digital assets. It allows participants to buy, store and manage their digital assets, maybe profit from staking, save on fees, take advantage of tokenization, and more.Dexfin (DXF) Token is a utility token that is based on the Ethereum – ERC20 specification. DXF was designed to be used as a payment token and gives its holder several benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexfin directly using U.S. dollars.

