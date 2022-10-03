dForce (DF) Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week

dForce (DF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. dForce has a market cap of $34.40 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce Profile

dForce was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,926,175 coins. The Reddit community for dForce is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An integrated and interoperable open finance and monetary protocol matrix covering asset, trading and lending.dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols.”

