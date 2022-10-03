dFuture (DFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,156.00

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $3,110.83 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032892 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

