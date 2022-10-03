DGPayment (DGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DGPayment has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment’s launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

