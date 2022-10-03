DIA (DIA) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DIA (DIA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market cap of $67.31 million and $2.90 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 173,296,237 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

