Diamond Market Cap Achieves $11.52 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00015843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001568 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,712,621 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

