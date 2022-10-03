DigiByte Price Tops $0.0095 (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $149.29 million and $3.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000112 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,694,524,486 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.