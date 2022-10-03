Digital Fitness Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.34 million and $179,206.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness’ launch date was March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Fitness’ official website is 360wellness.io/defit.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

