DigitalBits Price Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00194654 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

