Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $42.37 or 0.00216321 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

